ST. LOUIS — Summer time means breaking out the bright colors and celebrating the warm weather. It’s easy to incorporate those warm colors in your wardrobe, but it can be challenging to figure out how to use those patterns in your decorating.

Kimberly Reuther with K Designs said your living room is like a palette. You have to balance color, scale and depth.

“Change out a rug, change out a paint color, change out a lamp and you feel like you have a new room,” said Reuther.

When you bring in accent colors, Reuther said you have to do it in threes. For example, bring in pink pillows with pink flowers and a pink lamp. They can be different shades of pink.

Reuther tells her clients to experiment with different looks. Pair a bold pattern pillow with a softer color.

One of the most common mistakes is having too many statement pieces. If you have a red couch, then you need softer accents. You don’t want your room to be too busy.

“You can only have one or two statement pieces in a room. Your eye has no place to rest and people come in and think 'Ah, that’s a lot of stuff happening,'” said Reuther.

You don’t even need to spend a lot of money to make subtle changes.

Patterned pillows can cost about $30 at places like Home Goods. A turquoise vase was $40 at Old Elm. Then you can splurge on a throw and spend $450.

Just a pop of color can go along, said Reuther.

