ST. LOUIS — Friday night, Affton native John Goodman received a lifetime achievement award at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

“It means the world to me,” Goodman said during a 25-minute interview with 5 On Your Side. “A little bit of why I left town was to show them. Not in a mean way, but I wanted to prove myself. So, I was just scared to death when I left, and it was a great motivating tool.”

The sold-out program Friday evening included clips of Goodman’s roles in film and television, and a screening of “The Big Lebowski” 20 years after the cult film’s release.

Goodman, best known for playing Dan Connor on “Roseanne” and “The Connors” tv sitcoms, has won a number of acting awards, including a Golden Globe for “Roseanne,” a Screen Actors Guild Award for “Argo” and a Primetime Emmy for “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

© 2018 KSDK