5 On Your Side's Kelly Jackson among 14 Black media professionals honored

The Urban League praised Jackson for her work on inclusivity, balance, and perspective on stories dealing with race.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis highlighted over a dozen Black media professionals for their hard work Friday.

Inside the ballroom at the Marriott Grand Hotel, 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson was among 13 other honorees awarded for their work on inclusivity, balance, and perspective on stories dealing with race.

"Representation matters," said Michael P. McMillan Urban League President and CEO. "These outstanding professionals have not only demonstrated a mastery of their craft but they also hold a strong commitment to inclusivity and consistently advocate for balance and perspective in the stories that are shared about black and brown communities. We are honored to celebrate their work."

The other honorees are various local professionals in the communication field across the region.

Jackson, who is originally from Quincy, Illinois, started at 5 On Your Side in 1998. She recently co-hosted the station's Race: Listen. Learn. Live series which focuses on dealing with race, diversity, and equity in the St. Louis community.