ST. LOUIS — The concert that has kids dancing in their seats and in the aisles is coming to St. Louis.

KIDS BOP announced its new tour KIDS BOP LIVE 2020 will make a stop at Stifel Theatre on Friday, Aug. 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. St. Louis time. Ticket information can be found at kidzbop.com and livenation.com.

KIDZ BOP is described as the ultimate family concert experience “sung by kids for kids.” But it’s not just for the kids. Parents also will have a chance to bust a move on the stage during the “parent dance off.”

