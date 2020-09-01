ST. LOUIS — The concert that has kids dancing in their seats and in the aisles is coming to St. Louis.
KIDS BOP announced its new tour KIDS BOP LIVE 2020 will make a stop at Stifel Theatre on Friday, Aug. 21.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. St. Louis time. Ticket information can be found at kidzbop.com and livenation.com.
KIDZ BOP is described as the ultimate family concert experience “sung by kids for kids.” But it’s not just for the kids. Parents also will have a chance to bust a move on the stage during the “parent dance off.”
Latest concert announcements:
- Halsey coming to St. Louis in July
- Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in St. Louis this summer
- Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick coming to St. Louis this summer
- Justin Bieber bringing his 2020 tour to St. Louis
- Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts coming to Busch Stadium
- Maroon 5 bringing 2020 tour to St. Louis with Meghan Trainor
- Chicago, Rick Springfield bringing their tour to St. Louis in 2020