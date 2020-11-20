Anchor Allie Corey makes surprise announcement and it's a...

Boy! Allie shared the exciting news on air Friday morning that she's expecting baby No. 2

ST. LOUIS — She’s been holding in the big news for weeks, now 5 On Your Side’s Allie Corey is ready to announce she’s expecting baby No. 2.

“I’m so happy I can let that out now,” Allie said with a sigh of relief on Today in St. Louis Friday morning. She said she’s been so anxious to let everyone – including her TISL family – in on her big secret.

Fellow anchor Rene Knott and meteorologist Anthony Slaughter cheered and congratulated Allie but said they’d been on to her for a few weeks now. Still, they shared how excited they are for Allie and her growing family.

“All I want to do right now is go over there and give you a big hug,” Rene said.

“I have been holding this information in for far too long and when we’re as close as we are, you can’t really keep secrets,” Allie added.

Allie and her husband Lucas welcomed their first baby, Kingston, in May 2019. Now, Kingston has been promoted to big brother.

“Who we think is very excited but really he has no idea what’s coming,” Allie said with a laugh.

Allie is happy to announce Kingston will have a little brother. She’s due at the end of May 2021.

Congratulations to Allie and her family!