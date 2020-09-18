Drive-in movie night coming to The Loop area next week

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Pull up and kick back. A drive-in movie experience is coming back to The Loop area next week.
The first “Love the Loop” movie showing last week was a sold-out success, city leaders in University City reported. They said businesses enjoyed the boost of customers to the area on top of $1,000 raised from ticket sales, which went straight to the University City Education Foundation-Supplemental Food Drive.
So, they’re planning another event for next week.
“The Princess Bride” will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 26 – rain or shine. The movie starts at 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Starbucks just north of The Loop at 624 Kingsland Ave. Tickets are $25 per car and space is limited. Click here for ticket information and check out U City's website for full details.
Moviegoers are encouraged to park in the lot and then grab food and drinks to-go from the nearby restaurants to enjoy in their cars during the film.
“There was such positive energy with everyone out and about and having a good time,” said Derek Deaver, co-owner of Three Kings Public House, of the first drive-in event.
“Seeing so many happy people back in The Loop walking up and down Delmar supporting our diverse restaurants with lots of carry-out orders was really great see!” added Michael Alter, owner of Fitz’s Bottling Company.
University City Mayor Terry Crow said more plans are in the works to continue socially distant and safe events for residents in the area, including expanding outdoor dining areas.