Drive-in movie night coming to The Loop area next week

"The Princess Bride" will be shown on a big screen in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Pull up and kick back. A drive-in movie experience is coming back to The Loop area next week.

The first “Love the Loop” movie showing last week was a sold-out success, city leaders in University City reported. They said businesses enjoyed the boost of customers to the area on top of $1,000 raised from ticket sales, which went straight to the University City Education Foundation-Supplemental Food Drive.

So, they’re planning another event for next week.

“The Princess Bride” will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 26 – rain or shine. The movie starts at 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Starbucks just north of The Loop at 624 Kingsland Ave. Tickets are $25 per car and space is limited. Click here for ticket information and check out U City's website for full details.

Moviegoers are encouraged to park in the lot and then grab food and drinks to-go from the nearby restaurants to enjoy in their cars during the film.

“There was such positive energy with everyone out and about and having a good time,” said Derek Deaver, co-owner of Three Kings Public House, of the first drive-in event.

“Seeing so many happy people back in The Loop walking up and down Delmar supporting our diverse restaurants with lots of carry-out orders was really great see!” added Michael Alter, owner of Fitz’s Bottling Company.