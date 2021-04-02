The Magic House creates 'heart studios' for Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS — The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.
Both the Magic House and MADE for Kids art studios will be transformed into heart studios.
At the heart studios, kids can create special Valentine’s Day cards for friends, family, teachers or next-door neighbors, the Magic House wrote on its Facebook page.
There is no additional cost for the experience, and it is available until Feb. 14.
The Magic House's first satellite location, Magic House @ MADE, is located at 5127 Delmar Boulevard, a few blocks away from Kingshighway Boulevard in the City of St. Louis.