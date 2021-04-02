The Magic House creates 'heart studios' for Valentine’s Day

Both the Magic House and MADE for Kids art studios will be transformed into heart studios

ST. LOUIS — The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.

Both the Magic House and MADE for Kids art studios will be transformed into heart studios.

At the heart studios, kids can create special Valentine’s Day cards for friends, family, teachers or next-door neighbors, the Magic House wrote on its Facebook page.

There is no additional cost for the experience, and it is available until Feb. 14.