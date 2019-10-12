ST. LOUIS — A man has reunited with his dog after having his car stolen while stopping to help some strangers.

Ryan Joseph said he was on his way home Monday night when he saw a car spin out on Interstate 70 near where the express lanes end just north of downtown St. Louis. The driver's car blew a tire. He pulled over to check on the people inside to make sure they were alright.

He said while he was stopping to help, two other men pulled over as well and left after a few minutes.

‘Well, 30 seconds later, I turned around and my car is gone with my puppy Dill in the backseat,’ Joseph wrote on Facebook.

‘I don’t give a [expletive] about my car, I just want my baby boy back,’ Joseph wrote in his Facebook post.

He pleaded for the social media world to share his story—and Facebook came out strong with more than 3,500 shares by Tuesday morning.

Within nine hours of posting, Joseph got the phone call he wanted.

Dill had been found.

Joseph shared online that someone off South Broadway found Dill hiding under a car and called the phone number on his name tag.

‘Thank you all for helping spread the word! I never thought I would get this much help,’ he wrote.

Joseph shared a photo of him hugging Dill, their faces squished together and Dill’s paw around Joseph’s arm.

