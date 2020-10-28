Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit coming to St. Louis

Through the exhibit, visitors will be transported to the Vatican without ever leaving St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The international touring exhibit, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, is coming to St. Louis next month.

The exhibit will open to the public on Nov. 6 at America’s Ballroom on the second floor of America’s Center.

Through the exhibit, visitors will be transported to the Vatican without ever leaving St. Louis. It will cover nearly all of the ballroom's 27,625 square feet of space, according to a news release.

Each ceiling fresco has been reproduced in its “near original" size using state-of-the-art technology. The exhibition will feature 34 displayed reproductions, including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy a world class artistic and cultural experience right here at the America’s Center Convention Complex,” said Kathleen Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis.

During the exhibit, America’s Center’s health and safety protocols will be in place including temperature screenings, mandatory masks, social distancing and “rigorous” sanitation of all surfaces.

“After travelling the world with this exhibit, we could not be happier to bring it to St. Louis,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Las Vegas-based SEE Global Entertainment, producer of the Sistine Chapel Exhibit. “The city has a rich history of supporting the arts; we can’t wait to see Michelangelo’s work to come to life at America’s Center.”

Timed tickets on the hour will be available due to capacity limits and social distancing. Visit the Ticketmaster website here to purchase tickets.

Pricing for tickets:

Military/seniors: $13.50

Children ages 6-18: $10.50

Children under 6: Free

Family 4 pack: $40

Groups of 10 or more: $10/ticket

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Click here for more information on the exhibit.