Missouri Botanical Garden offering virtual orchid tour

The garden hopes to share its budding blossoms via social media so that you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own home

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is looking to flood your feed with flowers through its Virtual Orchid Show.

Like last spring, the garden hopes to share its budding blossoms via social media so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

"We'll bring you behind the scenes, through the archives, and face-to-face with some of the most fascinating and magnificent orchids in our collection," the garden wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, MoBOT shared that it's kicking off its virtual show with "Darwin's orchid."

“The Angraecum are a very specialized group of orchids from Madagascar,” the botanical garden wrote on its Facebook page.

Editor's note: The video at the top of this story is from January 2020.

The virtual tours began last March when the garden was temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The garden is back open, but now you have the option of seeing its beauty in person or at home.

MoBOT said all plants and animals living on and off grounds will be maintained as normal during this time.

Stay tuned on our social media channels all week and let us flood your feed with flowers: we're putting on a #VirtualOrchidShow! We'll bring you behind the scenes, through the archives, and face-to-face with some of the most fascinating and magnificent orchids in our collection. pic.twitter.com/njfncDptgf — MO Botanical Garden (@mobotgarden) February 8, 2021