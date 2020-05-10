Missouri Capitol dome to turn purple Tuesday

Purple lights will shine on the dome and the Missouri Governor's Mansion to bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Capitol and governor’s mansion will shine with a purple hue Tuesday to recognize Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.

“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects many of our loved ones. It is important to spread awareness and remember that there is still much work to be done to find a cure,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a news release Monday. “We will light the dome and the People’s House purple to show our support for the many Missourians impacted by this illness.”

The Jefferson City landmarks will turn purple beginning at sunset Tuesday. The purple lights will stay on through sunrise Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also will hold a department walk in Jefferson City Tuesday to raise more awareness. Missourians are encouraged to visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website to find a similar event near them.

“Alzheimer’s disease will continue to be a growing public health crisis until we find a cure. The most recent data shows there are 210,000 people age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s in our state,” DHSS Division of Senior and Disability Services Director Jessica Bax said in the release. “Creating awareness during this month reminds us all of the importance to work together to support Missouri families affected by this disease.”