Claude Monet immersive experience coming to St. Louis

The exhibit will feature 400 of Claude Monet’s most famous works of art.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you enjoyed "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," get excited! A new immersive experience is coming to St. Louis in 2022.

"Monet: The Immersive Experience" will be coming to the Immersive Artspace at the St. Louis Galleria sometime this year, according to a news release about the exhibit.

The roughly one-hour, walk-through exhibit will feature more than 400 of Claude Monet's most famous works of art, including the Water Lilies series, "Impression: Sunrise and Poppies," the release said.

"The Immersive Experience is full of infinite potential for wonder and sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet," according to the release.

An opening date has not yet been announced. Anyone interested in “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience” can visit the Monet St. Louis website to sign up for a ticket pre-sale.