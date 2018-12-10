ST. LOUIS — For Kathy Rickerman of Arnold, it started with a television show.

“Actually, I was watching DIY on TV and I saw a mosaic coffee table and I said, ‘I want to make that,’” said Rickerman. “So, I just got some broken tile and I started making tables first.”

Now Rickerman is sought out for her artwork, with large mosaic projects at a church in Washington, Missouri and a medical clinic in Guatemala.

In 2010, Rickerman founded Gateway Mosaic Artists Association which has about 15 members. Eight of the members now have an exhibit at the Union Avenue Christian Church at 733 N. Union Boulevard which runs until Nov. 4.

“We want to get it out there where people can see all the variety of things you can do,” said Rickerman.

Rickerman and the other artists display a variety of mosaic art pieces: from autumn leaves and butterflies, to women’s shoes and Stan Musial wearing mosaic birds-on-the-bat.

“The Cardinal logo took hours and hours to do,” said Rickerman.

For more information, visit the Gateway Mosaic Facebook page.

