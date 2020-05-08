How pet-friendly is St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was recently ranked the sixth most pet-friendly city in the United States by WalletHub.
WalletHub wanted to see where pets can "enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank."
The company compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities using 25 key metrics. It's data ranges from pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.
Here is how St. Louis scored:
- 21st – Veterinary care costs
- 13th – Dog insurance premium
- 23rd – Veterinarians per capita
- 20th – Pet businesses per capita
- 21st – Dog-friendly restaurants per capita
- 41st – Percent of pet-friendly hotels
- 39th – Dog parks per capita
- 19th – Walk score
- 1st – Animal shelters per capita
- 15th – Pet caretakers per capita
- 6th – WalletHub “States with the fewest coronavirus restrictions” score
The top 10 most pet-friendly cities include:
- Tampa, Fla.
- Austin, Texas
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Seattle, Wash.
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Atlanta, Ga.
- New Orleans, La.
- Birmingham, Ala.
- San Diego, Calif.
St. Louis was ranked as having the most animal shelters per capita and Laredo, Texas was ranked as having the fewest.
New York City was ranked as having the most dog parks per capita and Plano, Texas was ranked as having the fewest.
Corpus Christi, Texas was ranked as having the lowest veterinary care costs and Boston, Massachusetts was ranked as having the highest.
St. Paul, Minnesota was ranked as having the lowest dog insurance premium and San Diego, California was ranked as having the highest.
Orlando, Florida was ranked as having the most dog-friendly restaurants per capita, and Stockton, California was ranked as having the fewest.
Click here for WalletHub’s full list of pet-friendly cities.