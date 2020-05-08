How pet-friendly is St. Louis?

WalletHub wanted to see where pets can "enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was recently ranked the sixth most pet-friendly city in the United States by WalletHub.

WalletHub wanted to see where pets can "enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank."

The company compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities using 25 key metrics. It's data ranges from pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

Here is how St. Louis scored:

21st – Veterinary care costs

13th – Dog insurance premium

23rd – Veterinarians per capita

20th – Pet businesses per capita

21st – Dog-friendly restaurants per capita

41st – Percent of pet-friendly hotels

39th – Dog parks per capita

19th – Walk score

1st – Animal shelters per capita

15th – Pet caretakers per capita

6th – WalletHub “States with the fewest coronavirus restrictions” score

The top 10 most pet-friendly cities include:

Tampa, Fla. Austin, Texas Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando, Fla. Seattle, Wash. St. Louis, Mo. Atlanta, Ga. New Orleans, La. Birmingham, Ala. San Diego, Calif.

St. Louis was ranked as having the most animal shelters per capita and Laredo, Texas was ranked as having the fewest.

New York City was ranked as having the most dog parks per capita and Plano, Texas was ranked as having the fewest.

Corpus Christi, Texas was ranked as having the lowest veterinary care costs and Boston, Massachusetts was ranked as having the highest.

St. Paul, Minnesota was ranked as having the lowest dog insurance premium and San Diego, California was ranked as having the highest.

Orlando, Florida was ranked as having the most dog-friendly restaurants per capita, and Stockton, California was ranked as having the fewest.