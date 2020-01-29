ST. LOUIS — A parade of boats made its way into The Dome at America’s Center ahead of the 66th Annual Progressive Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow.

The show opens to the public Thursday, but 5 On Your Side got a preview. Our cameras were there as workers moved the boats inside.

Visitors will be able to witness fishing demos at a 5,000-gallon fish tank, try a kayak at the paddle sports pool and see hundreds of new boats.

This year, there is a new exhibit called the Discover Boating Experience, which features “hands-on learning, dynamic demos, interactive activities and entertaining speakers to help educate and inspire boaters and dreamers alike,” according to a news release.

With the timing of the boat show coinciding with Superbowl Sunday, show organizers have planned football-related events.

Tickets on Sunday will be half-off when purchased online, and there will be a tailgate party, which will include specials on beer, hotdogs and chips.

There will also be a puppy bowl on Super Bowl Sunday in partnership with Stray Rescue.

There are also plenty of activities for children, including Pirate Island where kids can climb aboard a replica pirate ship. Kids can also practice their archery skills and learn about outdoor safety at an archery range.

The St. Louis Boat Show runs Jan. 30 until Feb. 2.

Tickets cost $12 for adults. Children 12 years old and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information on the boat show, click here.

