The Muny debuts its newest stars: The stage trees

The Muny is turning a new leaf and ushering in the “next generation of foliage-filled magic"

ST. LOUIS — They’re the stars of The Muny that never had a line, never sang a song and never danced across the stage.

But the mighty oaks that had been part of the Muny stage since its founding days took their final bow after the 2018 season, uprooting part of the soul of the outdoor theater.

Now, The Muny is turning a new leaf and ushering in the “next generation of foliage-filled magic.”

The theater shared photos and a video on social media Wednesday of new trees being planted in the back of the stage.

“Our stars have returned,” The Muny wrote on its Facebook page, showing two trees now firmly planted into the stage, which just debuted last year.

“A staple since our humble beginning, the iconic tree canopy has returned home. With pride, we are once again ‘the theatre between the mighty oaks,’ The Muny wrote in its Facebook video.

St. Louisans will have to wait a little longer than usual to see the trees for themselves because of the coronavirus pandemic. Muny organizers put together a revised schedule that pushed back opening night to late July and postponed two shows – Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd – until the 2021 season.