ST. LOUIS — Get ready to ‘meet me at The Muny.’ Season tickets for the 2019 season go on sale Friday, March 8.

The theater’s 101st season is loaded with classics and fan favorites. The Muny is ushering in its second century by making history, too. It's doing the first off-Broadway production of 'Kinky Boots.'

If you’re worried about the heat or family vacations getting in the way of buying season tickets, The Muny has you covered.

The outdoor theater installed a new air circulation system, which is designed to make your Muny experience a little ‘cooler.’

Season ticket buyers also have the option to exchange their seats for a different night if events or vacations fall on the same night as your Muny subscription. Season ticket holders also can donate their tickets. If you do so at least 24 hours prior to the show date, you’ll receive a tax deduction for the face value of the ticket.

Here’s the full schedule of shows:

Guys and Dolls: June 10-16

Kinky Boots: June 19-25

1776: June 27-July 3

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: July 8-16

Footloose: July 18-24

Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon: July 27-August 2

Matilda: August 5-11

