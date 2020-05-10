Party box gives fans a chance to celebrate Stan the Man's 100th birthday at home

The Musial Awards has put together a box filled with one-of-a-kind items for fans to enjoy and celebrate Stan Musial

ST. LOUIS — Fans will be able to celebrate the life and legacy of Cardinals great Stan Musial in a way like no other this year.

The Musial Awards, which celebrates sportsmanship in America, is marking what would be Stan the Man’s 100th birthday in 2020 with a limited edition box filled with one-of-a-kind items. Each "Stantennial Party Box" will include the following items:

100th birthday collectables: a Rawlings baseball and mini-bat

Commemorative book celebrating 15 years of the Musial Awards in St. Louis on the 100th anniversary of Stan The Man’s birth

Special gift from Budweiser

Bottle of wine engraved with the Musial Awards logo

Assortment of 100th birthday celebration treats (Stantennial and Musial Awards themed cupcakes, cookies and chocolates)

Musial Awards tissue packs (to help wipe away tears of inspiration when watching the show on CBS on Dec. 26)

Additional surprises

The box costs $150 and proceeds benefit the Musial Awards. More information and details about reserving a Stantennial Party Box can be found on the Musial Awards website.

The annual live awards show was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled to take place at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Nov. 21, which would be Musial’s 100th birthday.

The show will still go on with a live one-hour special aired nationally on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 26. The broadcast will recognize this year’s honorees, including Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who received this year’s Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, recipient of the Stan Musial Award for Extraordinary Character.