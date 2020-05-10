Party box gives fans a chance to celebrate Stan the Man's 100th birthday at home

ST. LOUIS — Fans will be able to celebrate the life and legacy of Cardinals great Stan Musial in a way like no other this year.
The Musial Awards, which celebrates sportsmanship in America, is marking what would be Stan the Man’s 100th birthday in 2020 with a limited edition box filled with one-of-a-kind items. Each "Stantennial Party Box" will include the following items:
- 100th birthday collectables: a Rawlings baseball and mini-bat
- Commemorative book celebrating 15 years of the Musial Awards in St. Louis on the 100th anniversary of Stan The Man’s birth
- Special gift from Budweiser
- Bottle of wine engraved with the Musial Awards logo
- Assortment of 100th birthday celebration treats (Stantennial and Musial Awards themed cupcakes, cookies and chocolates)
- Musial Awards tissue packs (to help wipe away tears of inspiration when watching the show on CBS on Dec. 26)
- Additional surprises
The box costs $150 and proceeds benefit the Musial Awards. More information and details about reserving a Stantennial Party Box can be found on the Musial Awards website.
The annual live awards show was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled to take place at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Nov. 21, which would be Musial’s 100th birthday.
The show will still go on with a live one-hour special aired nationally on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 26. The broadcast will recognize this year’s honorees, including Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who received this year’s Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, recipient of the Stan Musial Award for Extraordinary Character.
Since the live show with an audience won’t happen, the Musial Awards is organizing an outdoor celebration on Stan the Man’s birthday outside Busch Stadium. The event will feature a drive-by birthday party with the Musial family at his famous statue. It’s free and open to the public.