ST. LOUIS — A new ride for thrill seekers is coming to Six Flags St. Louis in 2019.

It’s called SUPERGIRL. The whirling attraction takes riders soaring seven-stories in the air. Riders tilt and spin, all while their feet dangle in on-air seats.

Imagine the old-school carnival spinning swing ride, but on steroids.

“SUPERGIRL puts a unique, state-of-the-art spin on a classic ride experience and will be a heroic addition to the park’s outstanding lineup of thrilling rides and attractions,” said park president Phil Liggett.

The new ride is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

For more details about the ride, the 2019 season and Six Flag St. Louis’ annual ‘Flash Sale’ where you can save up to 70 percent on passes, click here.

