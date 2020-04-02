BREESE, Ill. — Welcoming a baby is special any day of the year, but babies born on Sunday have an extra special meaning behind their birthdays.

Sunday, Feb. 2 was an eight-digit palindrome day, meaning the date reads the same forward and backward: 02/02/2020. The last eight-digit palindrome day was Nov. 2, 2011 (11/02/2011).

In keeping with the “two” theme, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese welcomed two palindrome day babies.

Katie and Matthew Whitehead, of Alton, Illinois, welcome baby boy Carter. He just happened to be born in room 202. And Abigail and Ryan Drake, of Carlyle, Illinois, welcomed their baby, Leland. Both boys weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Congratulations to the happy, healthy families!

Left: Katie and Matthew with their baby boy Carter. Right: Abigail and Ryan with their baby boy Leland.

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese

RELATED: For the first time in over 900 years, Sunday is an extra rare palindrome day

RELATED: VERIFY: 'Palindrome week' isn't once in a century. Oh, and it's really 10 days long.