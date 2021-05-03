Perfect prescription for pandemic loneliness: Children become pen pals with seniors

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — It’s the perfect prescription for pandemic loneliness.
Pre-kindergarten students at University City Children’s Center are making countless cards and pictures for some of their neighbors at Kingsland Walk, a senior living center across the street from their school.
The residents of Kingsland Walk started writing back and now the two groups, a lifetime apart, are pen pals.
“These children are very aware of other people in their community. They don't put a face to a person, but they know that person is older and that they need a little cheering up,” said Doris Palmisano, a Kingsland Walk resident.
The two groups haven’t met yet but hope to do so when the pandemic ends. For now, the older adults wave from their balconies when they spot the children on the playground.