Perfect prescription for pandemic loneliness: Children become pen pals with seniors

Four- and 5-year-old students have the perfect prescription for pandemic loneliness

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — It’s the perfect prescription for pandemic loneliness.

Pre-kindergarten students at University City Children’s Center are making countless cards and pictures for some of their neighbors at Kingsland Walk, a senior living center across the street from their school.

The residents of Kingsland Walk started writing back and now the two groups, a lifetime apart, are pen pals.

“These children are very aware of other people in their community. They don't put a face to a person, but they know that person is older and that they need a little cheering up,” said Doris Palmisano, a Kingsland Walk resident.