Pick-your-own strawberry season returns at Eckert’s this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill — Eckert’s announced the return of pick-your-own strawberry season, kicking off this weekend.

The pick-your-own season will begin on Saturday with social distancing practices in place, according to a news release. Guests will have to make reservations and timeslots must be purchased in advance, by clicking on Eckert's website here.

The cost is $3 per person and children under 2 years old are free. Strawberries picked from the fields are $20 per half peck container, which is about 6 pounds, according to the release.

Eckert’s is officially kicking off the strawberry season on Tuesday and Wednesday with a buy one, get one 50% off sale. Guests can buy one flat of strawberries, eight 1-pound containers, for $35 and receive a flat of strawberries for 50% off.

“Strawberry season is always an exciting time at the farm. While the pick-your-own season looks different this year, our guests have made special memories at Eckert’s, and we feel this adaptation of strawberry season still delivers those experiences in a safe, effective way,” said Angie Eckert, Vice President of Retail Operations.

When guests arrive for pick-your-own, they will be required to check in at a tent, located at the west end of Eckert’s parking lot before entering the strawberry patches. The number of attendees will be limited during each timeslot to ensure social distancing, the release said.

Eckert’s is recommending guests wear masks and be mindful of social distancing from others. Hand washing stations will be provided, and Eckert’s will only be accepting credit and debit cards as forms of payment.

Eckert’s staff will be wearing masks and following CDC recommendations, the release said.

In addition to strawberries, you can also purchase asparagus at the farm to support the Asparagus Gives Program. For every customer who purchases an asparagus bundle on Thursday or Friday, Eckert’s will donate the equivalent to Operation Food Search.

Click here for information about Eckert’s curbside pick-up service.