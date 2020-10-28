The Polar Express returns to St. Louis Union Station next month

The event tells the story of a boy searching for the real meaning of Christmas

ST. LOUIS — The Polar Express will be returning to St. Louis Union Station next month, but with a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family event has been recreated as “Believe! The Polar Express Experience.” The Polar Express trains will remain stationary under the Union Station train shed for a walk-through event.

Guests can interact with the Polar Express characters and Santa Claus in decorated tents on the station’s plaza.

The event tells the story of a boy searching for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the children’s book.

After beginning the journey, guests will feel the approach of a mysterious train and see the conductor inviting them on board the Polar Express.

During the experience, hot chocolate and cookies will be served by dancing and singing chefs. Santa and his elves will also visit with children and give them the first gift of Christmas, a silver bell.

Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of nine, according to a press release.

Timed tickets will be available from 1-9 p.n. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, the event will be open from 3 pm. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $45.