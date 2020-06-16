Purina to stream 'Incredible Dog Team' performance to celebrate summer

Many of the dogs on the team were adopted from shelters and rescue groups from across the country

ST. LOUIS — To celebrate the start of summer, Purina will be streaming a live performance by the Purina Incredible Dog Team on Wednesday.

The 30-minute program will air at noon on Facebook Live.

The program will feature dogs of many different breeds leaping into the air to catch flying discs, run down a ramp and dive into a 50-foot pool and maneuver through a series of jumps and obstacles on an agility course at Purina Farms.

In the program, Purina dog trainers will also offer insights into dog training and fun facts about pets, according to a press release.

“After spending months homebound this spring, families are seeking unique educational and entertaining experiences to help celebrate the summer,” said Kaite Flamm, senior manager of programming at Purina Farms. “Since our property remains closed until the time is right, we have found a creative way to not only showcase these amazing dogs’ talents but also share lessons in responsible pet care: by bringing the show to dog lovers across the country.”

Many of the dogs on the team were adopted from shelters and rescue groups from across the country.

“Due in large part to expert nutrition, proper training, and lots of love, they’ve become amazing athletes, proving that any dog has the potential to accomplish great feats,” Purina said in the release.

