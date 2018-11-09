ST. LOUIS — Great local and national barbeque will take over Kiener Plaza next weekend for the 2018 edition of Q in the Lou.

The fourth year of the event will feature local favorites Pappy's and Sugarfire alongside The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint, the grand champions from this year's World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

The event times are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 21: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Great barbeque isn't the only thing on the menu. Live music will fill the plaza for nearly the entire event.

The event is free, but you can get all-inclusive Q VIP Passes which give you access to unlimited barbeque from all the Legends of the Pit, an open bar, and access to a private VIP lounge with its own restrooms.

For more information about all the food, music and fun, visit the Q in the Lou website.

