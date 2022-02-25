2 men with multiple sclerosis to run 100 miles in a fight against the disease

These inspiring men are starting what they have dubbed the “Show Me 100” Sunday morning, running from St. Louis to Jefferson City.

ST. LOUIS — There are two St. Louis runners with a lofty goal: they are about to run 103 miles.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Matt Porter.

But the challenging run isn’t just about physical fitness.

“Massive in terms of what we hope to accomplish,” Porter told 5 On Your Side.

Porter and Jon Franko are hoping to run from St. Louis to the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The journey is to help raise money and awareness among politicians about multiple sclerosis.

“Have them look at us and think, these people are committed beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” said Porter.

The two know first-hand the importance of the awareness because both have M.S. Franko’s infliction isn’t severe.

“So, I’m very lucky,” he said.

Porter, who was diagnosed in 2014 with the disease that attacks the nervous system, isn’t as lucky.

“I live with my MS every day. There are days when I deal with a lot of pain. It’s unrelenting,” he said.

But despite the pain, Porter and Franko are willing and ready to endure more pain on the run. They are experienced runners and know what they’ll be facing.

“Very cautiously aware of what’s ahead of me. Yes,” said Franco. But he's confident in finishing. “If I take a step, I’m that much closer."

“It’s pushing yourself at every single endeavor and every single aspect of what the human body can do,” Porter added.

They are starting what they have dubbed the “Show Me 100” on Sunday morning. They expect the journey to take 25-30 hours.

Both appreciate the fact that they can take on the challenge.

“I still appreciate every day as if it is a blessing because it is,” Porter said.

“I need to do what I can while I can,” said Franko.

The effort is also raising money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. They’ve raised $101,500 so far. The overall hope is that one day they won’t need to run so far in the fight.

“We’re going to beat this in my lifetime,” said Franko.