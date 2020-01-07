How to watch Saint Louis Art Museum’s film series at home

You can screen movies from home on Friday evenings starting July 10

ST. LOUIS — Since the Art Hill Film Series is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saint Louis Art Museum is hosting a virtual event of the annual festival.

It will host four movies that can be screened from home on Friday evenings starting July 10.

At Home Film Series: Summer Escapes will begin at 8:30 p.m. with a pre-movie watch party that includes cocktail recipes, demonstrations, art talks, art-making activities and trivia.

The activities can be streamed on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The movies will be available to stream for low to no cost and are subject to change, according to a press release.

The movie lineup includes:

July 10 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

July 17 – Crazy Rich Asians

July 24 – Men in Black

July 31 – The Princess Bride