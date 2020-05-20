Saint Louis Zoo to reopen June 13

Attendance will be limited, and guests will be required to make reservations in order to enter the zoo

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced it will reopen on Saturday, June 13.

In a press release, the zoo said it has implemented enhanced protocols and procedures to help keep staff and guests safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am excited to share the news about our reopening and I hope everyone knows that the Saint Louis Zoo values safety,” said Jeffrey Bonner, president & CEO of the Saint Louis Zoo. “I am amazed at the incredible care our staff has provided to the animals during this pandemic as well as the diligent work underway in preparation to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences.”

The zoo said specific details pertaining to the new safety guidelines will be released closer to the opening date, but the zoo did outline a few of those guidelines.

Attendance will be limited, and guests will be required to make reservations in order to enter the zoo. The zoo will be open seven days a week and guests can make free reservations starting at 9 a.m. on June 8.

Staff at the zoo will be required to wear masks or face coverings and all guests over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks or face coverings as well, according to the release.

Guests who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical reason will be exempt from wearing one. Guests will be allowed to remove or lower their masks when “practicing good social distancing of 6 feet” or when eating or drinking.

“Face coverings can help minimize virus transmission from asymptomatic individuals. Keeping our animal and veterinary care staff safe and protected is the best measure to keep our animals safe and at minimal risk of exposure to a virus that we know very little about,” said Dr. Bonner.



