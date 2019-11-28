ST. LOUIS — After four highly anticipated months, the Saint Louis Science Center’s OMNIMAX Theater will reopen Friday.

The OMNIMAX has been closed to undergo renovations and upgrades. The biggest one? That massive screen.

The theater moved from using film to using laser for a crystal-clear picture. According to the Science Center, it’s now one of just four IMAX Dome with Laser theaters in the world.

‘This state-of-the-art theater provides the sharpest images, unmatched sound quality and 40% greater color range than traditional theaters. The five-story, 80-foot-diameter dome will fill your entire field of vision providing a truly immersive experience,’ according to the Science Center’s website.

The next time you sit down and lean back to take in the larger-than-life experience, you’ll also noticed the screen is now seamless, there’s a new sound system and the seats are wider and more comfortable.

Crews also raised the stage, so guest speakers will be closer to the audience.

The Science Center also made the OMNIMAX more accessible for guests who are handicapped. There’s more room for wheelchairs and other changes will make it easier for people who are hearing and seeing impaired to enjoy the shows.

The first movie in the upgraded theater will be ‘Great Bear Rainforest’ followed by a showing of ‘Frozen 2’ Friday night.

