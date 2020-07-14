Shaquille O'Neal stops to help woman after tire blows on I-75 in Florida

The basketball legend saw a tire blow on a woman's car so he stopped to help her until law enforcement arrived.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine you are driving on Interstate 75 and your tire blows. That in itself is a scary situation to be in.

Now imagine seeing basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal getting out of a car to help you. This happened Monday afternoon in Alachua County.

O'Neal saw the tire blow and stopped to check on the driver and waited with her until law enforcement arrived.

The deputies' cruiser recorded the encounter. You can hear the deputy thank O'Neal for stopping and hear the woman saying she was OK.

O'Neal fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillion before going on his way.

"Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

