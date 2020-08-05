x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

features

'Shell Shock': coronavirus poem

Art Holliday shares a poem he wrote about the COVID-19 pandemic

"Shell Shock"

A virus that kills
Is really quite scary
For all concerned
A tale cautionary

 

All over the world
People are hurting
The new normal is sick
And so disconcerting

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
The way we live now
Is no longer routine

 

So many new heroes
Do what needs to be done
On the front lines of COVID
'Til the battle is won

 

Wash your hands well
For at least 20 seconds
Sanitizer and soap are
The new secret weapons

 

Keeping our distance
And staying at home
Trying not to be bored
We reach for the phone

 

Let's go old school
And actually talk
Conversations with loved ones
To share the shell shock

 

When you stay home
The fridge is too close
Unless you shopped wisely
It's full of fructose

 

Are you really hungry?
Or should you slow down?
Before you know it
You've gained 15 pounds

 

Our dogs are confused
About owners not leaving
Eight walks in one day?
Even pets are pet peeving

 

The Wi-Fi is slower
The throbber keeps spinning
I wait and I wait
But technology's winning

 

Netflix and Hulu
Now among my best friends
Streaming is soothing
Especially weekends

 

As Aretha once sang
"Who's zooming who?"
Virtual happy hour
Bring your own brew

 

Co-workers and friends
On a video screen
like the Brady Bunch
In box we convene

 

Parents as teachers
Keeping kids entertained
harder than it looks
mom and dad look drained

 

Gloria Gaynor survived
And so will we
We're in this together
Worldwide family

 

A mystery Illness
So much we don't know
Except Every storm
Can produce a rainbow