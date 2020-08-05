'Shell Shock': coronavirus poem

Art Holliday shares a poem he wrote about the COVID-19 pandemic

"Shell Shock"

A virus that kills

Is really quite scary

For all concerned

A tale cautionary

All over the world

People are hurting

The new normal is sick

And so disconcerting

Coronavirus

COVID-19

The way we live now

Is no longer routine

So many new heroes

Do what needs to be done

On the front lines of COVID

'Til the battle is won

Wash your hands well

For at least 20 seconds

Sanitizer and soap are

The new secret weapons

Keeping our distance

And staying at home

Trying not to be bored

We reach for the phone

Let's go old school

And actually talk

Conversations with loved ones

To share the shell shock

When you stay home

The fridge is too close

Unless you shopped wisely

It's full of fructose

Are you really hungry?

Or should you slow down?

Before you know it

You've gained 15 pounds

Our dogs are confused

About owners not leaving

Eight walks in one day?

Even pets are pet peeving

The Wi-Fi is slower

The throbber keeps spinning

I wait and I wait

But technology's winning

Netflix and Hulu

Now among my best friends

Streaming is soothing

Especially weekends

As Aretha once sang

"Who's zooming who?"

Virtual happy hour

Bring your own brew

Co-workers and friends

On a video screen

like the Brady Bunch

In box we convene

Parents as teachers

Keeping kids entertained

harder than it looks

mom and dad look drained

Gloria Gaynor survived

And so will we

We're in this together

Worldwide family