GLENDALE, Mo. — Laurie's Shoes in Glendale is showing kindness by starting a program called “Luv a Healthcare Worker.” It started with an idea from a customer, and the store ran with it.

"It took a customer a week and a half ago to turn us onto something that made a lot of sense," Laurie's Shoes owner Mark Waldman said. "Because they are on their feet a lot of hours."

Here’s how it works. You can call the store and say you want to buy shoes for a healthcare worker. For $130, they'll get a pair from Dansko, plus the store will throw in compression socks for free, and a note.

"We've had 100 fills so far, this has been a big success," Waldman said.

