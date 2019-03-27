ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — He makes perfection look easy.

Parkway West 8th grader Wilson Gao is already taking high school classes and recently got a perfect score of 36 on his ACT.

“He’s got a lot of options he’s a really bright kid,” said Wilson’s honors math teacher Kristin Judd.

Judd said math is truly Wilson’s passion.

“There is this feeling within me that I should discover things and play around with numbers and figure out how it works,” Wilson said.

The Parkway prodigy has won national math competitions and hopes to be a businessman one day.

His mother said it was a skill she noticed when he was only 2.

“He start[ed] to show me 1+1 is 2, 2+2 is 4, so I think he had something a little bit special,” his mother Fro Chui said.

Wilson’s also excelling outside the classroom. He was named the 2nd best pianist in the state of Missouri last year. He’s also been a Missouri State Chess Champion twice.

