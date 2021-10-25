Skeleton display takes over south St. Louis County lawn

The Skeletons on Kerth Road are back for the spooky season and you can see what they're up to through the 31st

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There's a lot of movement happening in one south St. Louis County neighborhood. It doesn't have to do with the housing market or any renovations, but rather some spooky shenanigans.

The Skeletons on Kerth Road are back for the Halloween season. These guys come out for each major holiday, but the month of October is their time to shine.

5 On Your Side introduced you to the brains behind the bones in August, when the Pauk family showed off the Olympic talents of the team. Hannah and Tim Pauk are the duo behind the fun display on their front lawn. Hannah said she saw something familiar on Facebook or Pinterest and decided to give it a try.

The skeletons will show up outside for holidays like the 4th of July, and Thanksgiving, but are out and moved into different positions each day during the month of October.

Like the skeletons dressed in ponchos during a rainy October day.

Or staying warm during some "bone-chilling" weather.

You might have also noticed that big skeleton hovering over the rest. He's a new addition this year to the Pauk family's display. In fact, he was a little hard to get, as the giant skeleton sold out at hardware stores. He's also hard to move, requiring a 6-foot ladder to get the big guy in place.

"We have the new addition this year, the 12 footer. Which is huge. So when we put a hat or beard or a mustache on that guy you got to get a six-foot ladder and get out there and put it up," said Tim Pauk.

"Because he doesn't move like a normal five-foot skeleton like we have. He takes a lot more time to get the ladder out, get the allen wrench, move his arms. So we keep his participation at a minimal," said Hannah Pauk.

The Pauk's are either up late or up early putting on the display for anyone who wants to see it.

"Some of them take like 15-20 minutes to set up, and then some of them take a lot longer because there's so many props, and little details that go along with it," said Tim. "The Sunflower one took a while so did Ninja Turtles because, I mean, trying to put a rain poncho on a skeleton, it's a lot harder than it looks."

But they say it's worth it when people drive by and yell from their car "We love it! Keep doing it!."

"I feel like it's really rewarding because everyone in the neighborhood is appreciative of it," said Hannah. "And they're all honking. They're all waving. It's like the sense of community that you get when you see it. Especially when you're sitting in our front room watching TV and you see the car stop. Tim's little thing is, 'we got a lookey lou!' So we're kind of looking at them, looking at skeletons because we love it."

If you can't see the skeleton family this month, they'll be back out for the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Oh, and don't forget about the Winter Olympics in February where they'll show off their Olympic talents once again.