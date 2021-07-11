Social media influencer helps St. Louis County 10-year-old raise funds for treatment

Sunday, Made by Lia Bakery in Florissant was turned into Lyla's Dream Bakery, and it was all for a good cause

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Have you ever heard of Charlie Rocket?

Well, you have now.

The social media influencer is making a difference in the life of a St. Louis County girl in need of some health care. It made for a busy Sunday morning inside a Florissant bakery.

Sunday was the day Made by Lia turned into Lyla’s Dream Bakery.

Lyla is a south St. Louis County 10-year-old who has an affection for pigs and an affliction that is a rare nerve condition.

“It hurts all the time, but sometimes it flares up and gets really bad,” Lyla said.

Treatment at a Cincinnati hospital will cost her family $150,000.

Enter social media influencer Charlie Rocket. He could be heard in a quiet Florissant neighborhood Sunday afternoon, using a megaphone to talk to hundreds of people who had lined up outside the bakery.

“Are you ready for some cookies?” shouted Rocket, sounding like he was introducing a professional wrestling match. Rocket’s tour bus was in town helping Lyla’s family raise $25,000 in donations through the sale of Lyla’s pig-design cookies.

“We have a foundation called the Dream Machine Foundation and this is what we do," Rocket said. "We drive around in the Dream Machine, and we rally the troops.”

Lyla’s family said on Monday their GoFundMe page had raised about $40,000. After Charlie Rocket got involved, the next day, their GoFundMe page had jumped to $115,000.

Heather McCarty is Lyla’s mother. She confirmed Rocket’s operation almost single-handedly helped them reach their funding goal.

“They have,” said Heather. “I had amazing friends who first started the GoFundMe and helped get traction, and as soon as Charlie Rocket and his team came onto this, it launched in a huge way.”

A week ago, bakery owner Lia Holter had not heard of Charlie Rocket. In the time since then, his people arranged for Lyla to take over Holter’s bakery, Sunday.

“I was on the news a couple times,” said Holter, describing her week. “My following has grown by thousands and we’ve been baking like crazy on top of my other orders we already had booked for this week. So, long nights, early mornings, but all 100% worth it.”

“I’m feeling OK, today,” said Lyla, Sunday afternoon. “I’m really excited, though.”

Rockets people said they did reach their goal of raising $25,000 to help Lyla’s family.