Prom dress giveaway will help hundreds of teens have a royal experience

ST. LOUIS — Five female-led organizations are teaming up to make sure prom season is special for all high school students.

The event is called the "Soul Glam Fairy God Mothers’ presents: It’s a Royal Affair Prom Dress Give Away." The giveaway is taking place this Saturday for high school students throughout the St. Louis area.

There will be more than 200 dresses to choose from with a wide variety of styles, sizes and colors.

In addition to a free dress, all recipients will have an opportunity to enter a fundraiser fashion showcase, giving them a chance to wear their gown on the runway.

Upon arrival, participants will be required to fill out a registration form before selecting their dress and walking through each glam station. Glam stations include shoes, accessories, make-up and alterations. It’s a one-stop-shop for all prom needs.

The event was created by Tracie Ousley, founder of the Caring Mothers organization. Ousley is a coordinator with home care for St. Louis Children's Hospital and works in the unit with sickle cell, cancer and transplants patients.

She started the prom dress giveaway with formal dresses from her own closet. As the word spread, a sickle cell patient's mother contributed to Ousley's vision by donating an influx of prom dresses.

In 2009, Ousley used her organization to collaborate with other staff members at Children's to surprise a teen patient who had two days left to live due to her need of a lung and heart transplant. The team gave her a prom dress and held a ceremony in the cafeteria area.

Ousley continued her mission to bless other patients and deserving teens with prom attire. She won a community service nurses award in 2010 at Children's Hospital for her outstanding work.

Caring Mothers has helped teens for 13 years. Ousley almost gave up on her vision when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. But then a group of six other women approached her with the same purpose. They formed the group Soul Glam Fairy God Mothers. Their mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of those who may simply need that gentle push of love and support by gifting every teen with a royal prom experience.

Prom dress giveaway details:

Where: Demetrious Johnson Center, 724 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2