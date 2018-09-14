St. Louis — Veteran Sports Illustrated Magazine photographer Walter Iooss, Jr. will be inducted into the St. Louis-based International Photography Hall of Fame in October.

During a recent visit to St. Louis, he reminisced about some of his favorite photos involving St. Louis athletes. Cardinals teammates Bob Gibson and Lou Brock were both featured in Iooss’ photos.

“Arguably the greatest baserunner in the history of baseball,” Iooss said about Brock. “Look at the size of his legs. Strong. Safe at home Fenway Park 1967. Bob Gibson was an assassin athlete. All great athletes take no prisoners and he had that fabulous follow through.”

When Iooss photographed Tony Scott and Gary Templeton, he simply liked the color of the blue Cardinals uniforms.

“This Scott and Templeton picture had nothing to do with the Cardinals, but the color of that uniform and the color of the dugout in Dodger Stadium,” he said.

Iooss had high praise for the Greatest Show on Turf, one of his favorite teams of all time.

“I went to the camp to photograph Warner, Faulk, and the three great receivers. It was one of the greatest teams I've ever watched. I love these guys because they just threw the ball.”

As for his induction into the International Hall of Fame, Iooss said it’s about being included among the best photographers in history.

“It's very special. Obviously. It's not so much for me, it's photographers that have preceded me that I'm amongst,” said Iooss. “I mean, you always want to be judged by your peers.”

The 2018 Hall of Fame Induction and Award Ceremony is October 26 at .ZACK, 3224 Locust Street. For more information, click here.

© 2018 KSDK