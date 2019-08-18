ST CHARLES, Mo. — Members of the St. Charles High School cross country team might soon see their names in the Guinness World Records book.

“We do something fun at the start of every year,” said Coach Paul Wright. The last several years, that has included biking the entire 237 miles of the Katy Trail over the span of three days.

This year, they went the distance in a different way.

After doing some brainstorming, they landed on doing a relay on the high school’s track. They found there was a record on the books for a mixed-gender team doing a 24-hour relay and decided they’d try to beat it.

The team of five boys and five girls took turns running a mile one at a time—for 24 hours straight. That meant they ended up running about a mile an hour for a full day.

“I got about five minutes of sleep,” laughed Dillon Ruble, who was on the relay team. “I plan on taking a big nap after this.”

Their dedication—and lack of sleep—paid off.

They needed to run more than 217.3 miles in 24 hours. They ended up with 222.5 miles.

But the relay run this weekend wasn’t just about the record. They were doing it for a great cause.

“Everybody said this would be a great way to also maybe do it for charity,” said Coach Wright.

They ended up raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“It’s actually something that really has affected our team,” Wright said. Two team captains have parents who have leukemia and one of the athletes has a sister affected by the cancer.

No word yet on how much money was raised.

Top stories people are reading right now: