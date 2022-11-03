St. Charles man brings art to the beer can aisle

He has designed about 100 cans so far. Some of them have been a little tougher to design than others.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — It is never too late in life to find your true self. St. Charles artist Jordan Mohler is living proof of that. He started drawing back when he was a kid.

“My mom always tells the story. Two years old coloring in the lines,” he said.

He believes he was born to create.

“I’m a spiritual person. I believe in a creator. And He says I created man in my image. And I take that as he created us to create,” Mohler explained.

But even though Mohler went to college for art, he didn’t go right into artistry.

“I was working construction. I didn’t like it. I just was like this is not where I want my life to go,” he said. At that time he got a wakeup call from friends and family. “People point out to me along the way, hey you can do better. So, then I was like, alright I’m going after it."

When he finally decided to go for it, it changed his life’s trajectory.

“I’ve been kind of on a mission,” he told 5 On Your Side.

The mission led him to become part owner of Public Art Co. in St Charles. It is where he is establishing himself as a Picasso of the beer case.

“Adult cartooning in a sense” is how Mohler described his craft.

He has designed about 100 cans so far. Some of them have been a little tougher to design than others.

“I’m terrible at drawing the female figure. Terrible,” Mohler said.

He's being modest. The cans he designs for Third Wheel Brewing in St. Peters feature strong women in action. The idea is they catch the eye of the consumer.

“I think people are visual and they purchase by their eyes sometimes more than their palate,” he said.

Mohler’s art may draw people to the cans but knows they probably don't hang them on the wall once they’re done drinking the brew.

“No one’s collecting my beer cans that I know of,” he laughed.

But what he does know is that he finally following through on his dream.

“I came from a point of never finishing anything,” he said.

Art is his passion. He believes his story is a good example for someone else to find their passion and go for it.