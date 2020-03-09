St. Charles Pumpkin Glow is still on

During the event, shops along Main Street will be open late, and guests are encouraged to wear costumes

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Residents will still be able to see the glow of pumpkins along Main Street in St. Charles this year.

The Pumpkin Glow is set to take place from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24.

The event will feature hundreds of glowing pumpkins created by the Merchants of Main Street, a group of small, locally owned businesses. During the event, shops along Main Street will be open late, and guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

This year, no candy will be handed out and guests should practice social distancing and wear a face covering when requested.

