How to celebrate 314 Day in St. Louis

This year, 314 Day is turning into a weeklong celebration of all things St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — March 14 is known as Pi Day across the country, but in St. Louis it’s also known as 314 Day when St. Louisans celebrate the Lou and its local business.

This year, STLMade, an initiative of Greater St. Louis, is dedicating an entire week to celebrating the city. March 8-14 will be designated as #LoveLocalSTL – More for 3.14. The week-long celebration supports local businesses across the region from O’Fallon, Missouri to O’Fallon, Illinois.

“STLMade celebrates a region that insists on moving forward by bringing people and ideas together in bold ways. This is particularly important given what has transpired in our community, and the world, over the past year,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “There is momentum building across our region, and we want to capture that movement by calling on everyone in the region to show their love for St. Louis by celebrating the local businesses that make St. Louis unique by shopping, dining, and supporting local establishments all week.”

Starting on March 8, St. Louisans can support their favorite local restaurants through special “Carryout Theme Days” promoted by Yelp. You can find area restaurants and their specials by visiting the #LoveLocalSTL page on Yelp.

Theme days include: Caffeine Kick Monday; Sweet Tooth Tuesday; Burger Bash Wednesday; Global Goodness Thursday; Cheers, it’s Friday!; Saturday BBQ Shindig; and Sunday Pie Day for March 14. The #LoveLocalSTL page will also feature a list of local shops and service providers joining the celebration.

From March 11-14, City Foundry STL will host an indoor concert series featuring local artists, food by Niche Food Group and drinks from STL Barkeep and Schlafly Beer. Limited tickets are available and full COVID-19 protocols will be in place including masks and social distancing.

You can also check out City Foundry’s 314 Day outdoor local vendor market on March 14 from noon-6 p.m. The market will feature live music, food trucks, beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co. and STLMade swag and giveaways. Tickets for the market are free.

Our friends at @cityfoundrystl are hosting live concerts (remember those?) next Thurs.-Sun. featuring local #STLMade music. With social distancing in place, tickets are limited. #LoveLocalSTL. https://t.co/qn5XaOCdGk pic.twitter.com/ViBOYMMutz — theSTL (@in_thestl) March 4, 2021