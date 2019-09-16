ST. LOUIS — The public will be able to name three of the St. Louis Aquarium’s first residents.

Aquarium officials announced Monday morning they will hold a naming contest for the new otter family.

The public can pick their favorite names on the St. Louis Aquarium’s Facebook page by clicking here.

The three otters arrived in St. Louis earlier this month from their previous home at Flamingo Gardens in Florida. They’re currently living off-site while their future home is still under construction.

The St. Louis Aquarium hasn't announced an official opening date yet, only that it'll be sometime in December.

