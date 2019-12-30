ST. LOUIS — Three of the St. Louis Aquarium’s most popular residents are celebrating their first birthday Monday, and the public is invited to the party.

Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn will have an icy surprise to unwrap—or, rather, dig into—when they check out their playground in the morning. The otters’ caregivers have made them a layered “cake” made of ice and fish.

The celebration is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn were born on Dec. 30, 2019 into a family of rescued otters in Florida. They came to St. Louis in September and now live in the Changing Rivers section of the aquarium in Union Station.

The St. Louis Aquarium opened to the public on Christmas Day. It’ll have extended holiday hours through Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beginning Jan. 5, the aquarium will be open every day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger are free.

Annual passes are available for $55 per person, $100 for two people, $135 for three people and $160 for four people. You can find more information about purchasing tickets online here.

