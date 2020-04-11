St. Louis Aquarium to host sensory friendly event

x
For the special afternoon event, music and team microphones will be lowered and there will be reduced capacity
Quasi the sea turtle swims after being released into Shark Canyon at the St. Louis Aquarium in St. Louis on August 12, 2020. Quasi, whose shell was struck by a boat propeller off the coast of Georgia, is equipped with a weight that will improve her ability to remain under water. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is hosting a sensory friendly event next week.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. Guests can purchase tickets by using the aquarium’s website, no special link is required to reserve a spot.

For the special afternoon event, music and team microphones will be lowered and there will be reduced capacity. Team members will also complete a refresher course with Kulture City, a nonprofit that offers sensory inclusive certifications.

Easterseals Midwest, a local disability support organization, also will be at the event. 

More information is available on the St. Louis Aquarium's website.

   

