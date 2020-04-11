St. Louis Aquarium to host sensory friendly event

For the special afternoon event, music and team microphones will be lowered and there will be reduced capacity

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is hosting a sensory friendly event next week.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. Guests can purchase tickets by using the aquarium’s website, no special link is required to reserve a spot.

For the special afternoon event, music and team microphones will be lowered and there will be reduced capacity. Team members will also complete a refresher course with Kulture City, a nonprofit that offers sensory inclusive certifications.

Easterseals Midwest, a local disability support organization, also will be at the event.