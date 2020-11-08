St. Louis Aquarium celebrates Shark Week with new attraction

A new rescue turtle is making its debut this week

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium is adding a new attraction to celebrate Shark Week: a rope bridge that will allow guests to walk above a tank full of sharks and other sea creatures.

The rope bridge spans 15 feet and hangs about 7 feet above Shark Canyon, the aquarium's habitat for sharks, rays, sea turtles and fish, according to a press release from the aquarium.

"Like all of the best and scariest rope bridges, it shakes as visitors cross the span," the release said.

The bridge opens this week and will be available moving forward as apart of an add-on experience.

The aquarium is also adding a virtual experience with a "Find the Sharks" contest on its Facebook page. Each day this week, costumed mascot sharks will be visiting various attractions around the aquarium and people who guess where the sharks are located will be entered to win a contest. The winner will get a stay at the St. Louis Union Station hotel and receive tickets to the aquarium and St. Louis Wheel.

Some aquarium staff will wear shark-themed Hawaiian shirts during Shark Week.