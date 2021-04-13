2 St. Louis attractions in the running for 'Best Children's Museum in the US'

Right now, one of them is in the top spot and the other is in the top five. Here's how to help these popular destinations for kids get some national recognition

ST. LOUIS — Two favorite St. Louis attractions are in the running to receive more national recognition – but they need your help.

USA Today is asking people to vote in its 10Best Readers’ Choice award for “Best Children’s Museum in the US”. St. Louis has two out of the 20 museums selected to be in the running: City Museum and The Magic House.

The St. Louis favorites already have a strong showing in the poll. As of Tuesday morning, The Magic House was in the top spot while the City Museum was ranked No. 4 based on votes. See the latest results on USA Today’s website.

USA Today said The Magic House helps visiting kids “explore their curiosity, enhance their creativity and develop their problem-solving skills.” The site also touted the museum’s interactive exhibits. Click here to vote for The Magic House.

The readers’ choice award poll promoted City Museum has having a little bit of everything, including “the world’s largest jungle gym, a 10-story spiral slide and a rooftop garden with stellar views of the city.” Click here to vote for City Museum.

You can vote for your favorite children’s museum once a day until polls close on Monday, May 10 at 11 a.m. CST. The winners will be announced on Friday, May 21.