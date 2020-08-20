St. Louis makes list of best cities for urban gardening

St. Louis was ranked No. 8 on the list

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was recently featured in a list of the best cities for urban gardening in the U.S.

LawnStarter ranked the 150 biggest cities for urban gardening “because tending to herbs, vegetables, and fruit trees is especially popular during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The company used 11 metrics grouped into two categories – climate and gardening activity.

It looked at factors like the number of nurseries and gardening stores, number of community gardens, length of the growing season, yard size and the average percentage of sunshine in the spring, summer and fall.

Florida took home the grand prize for gardening with six cities making it into the top 12 on the list.

St. Louis was ranked No. 8 on the list. LawnStarter said the Lou didn’t make the list because of its climate, it made it due to having the highest number of community gardens per 100,000 residents.

Here’s a look at the top 12 cities:

Miami, Florida Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Santa Rosa, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Baton Rouge, Louisiana St. Petersburg, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Augusta, Georgia Riverside, California Mobile, Alabama Port St. Lucie, Florida