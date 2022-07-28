St. Louis County Library celebrates 75th anniversary

Special events and programs will be held throughout the end of the year.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Library celebrates 75 years of service to the area with special programs and events throughout the year.

Forming in 1946, the library started off small with two employees and their office was located on the third floor of Normandy High School.

The first library building opened in 1947 and it was followed by two more branch locations.

In 2022, the library now consists of 20 state library branches and 600 employees. They provide their services to 860,000 county residents with over 1.8 million items to share.

“St. Louis County Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 75 years. We look forward to serving the region for many years to come," said Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library director and CEO.

SLCL has become a resource within the community, working with other organizations to support and enrich the region.

The library has adjusted over the past two years to continue working with the community during the pandemic. SLCL has returned to full services, in-person programming, and other events in 2022.

The library continues to expand with new initiatives and five branches will add social workers in the fall.

SLCL is hosting events through the end of the year including 75 Things to Do at SLCL challenge, trivia, giveaways, and more.

They will also be holding their 43rd Annual Storytelling Festival in October and the St. Louis Teen Book Festival in December.

To find more information about the 75th anniversary events and programs, visit the St. Louis County Libray's website.