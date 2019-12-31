ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man finished the year by completing a very unique journey.

He visited all 419 National Park Service sites in 2019—spanning all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories—according to National Park Service officials.

Andy Magee ended his solo whirlwind experience in his hometown Tuesday at the Gateway Arch. He visited the museum and took a ride to the top of landmark.

Magee started the journey on Jan. 1 at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. He said his most cherished memories are from the smaller, unknown parks that get little attention.

“Those are the parks that surprised me. Historical places where you learn difficult, sometimes tragic, moments in our history that we don't like to think about, but they're important to understand the whole American story,” Magee explained.

He said now that his journey is over, he’ll spend some time resting before going back to work at his business in Kirkwood.

