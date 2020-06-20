St. Louis man wins $5 million on scratch-off game

According to the Missouri Lottery, players in St. Louis won more than $40.3 million in prizes last fiscal year

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man's wallet is a bit heavier this week.

Bryan Boyer recently uncovered a $5 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery "$5,000,000 Bankroll" scratchers ticket.

Boyer bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 5350 Chippewa Street in the south St. Louis neighborhood of The Southampton.

The big payday makes Boyer the 547th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire. He's the 144th Missouri Lottery millionaire to win that much money playing scratchers.

Retailers in St. Louis received more than $4.1 million in bonuses and commissions and $10.1 million went to educational programs, the lottery said.